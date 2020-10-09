Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bishop Oyedepo trends as his church member calls him out for not lending his voice to #EndSars campaign
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A member of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, has called out the religious leader of her church, Bishop Davide Oyedepo, for not lending his voice to the issues Nigerians are currently facing.

 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Critics mock Bishop Oyedepo over silence on police killings Nigerian Eye:
Some Nigerians have berated the founder of the Living Faith Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, over his silence in the wake of the extrajudicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Nigerians lamented that Oyedepo has the power to help in such ...
#EndSars : Nigerians Attack Bishop Oyedepo And Others For Not Lending Their Voices Anaedo Online:
Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Adeboye and other Nigerian men of God have been attacked on social media for turning dd ears to the ongoing protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
#EndSars: Nigerians berate Bishop Oyedepo, other clergymen who refused to lend their voices Within Nigeria:
Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Adeboye and other Nigerian men of God are being berated on social media for turning deaf ears to the ongoing protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
#EndSARS: Nigerians Mock Bishop Oyedepo Over Silence On Police Killings Tori News:
Nigerians have slammed the founder of Living Faith Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo for keeping silent on the raging #ENDSARSProtest.
#EndSars protest: Nigerian lady calls out Bishop Oyedepo and other men of God Kemi Filani Blog:
Following the ongoing protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), A Nigerian lady identified as Valerie Chisom Okoligwe took to twitter to slam Bishop Oyedepo and other men of God ...


