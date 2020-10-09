Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Bishop Oyedepo trends as his church member calls him out for not lending his voice to #EndSars campaign
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A member of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, has called out the religious leader of her church, Bishop Davide Oyedepo, for not lending his voice to the issues Nigerians are currently facing.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
Some Nigerians have berated the founder of the Living Faith Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, over his silence in the wake of the extrajudicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Nigerians lamented that Oyedepo has the power to help in such ...
Anaedo Online:
Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Adeboye and other Nigerian men of God have been attacked on social media for turning dd ears to the ongoing protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Within Nigeria:
Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Adeboye and other Nigerian men of God are being berated on social media for turning deaf ears to the ongoing protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Tori News:
Nigerians have slammed the founder of Living Faith Bible Church, Bishop David Oyedepo for keeping silent on the raging #ENDSARSProtest.
Kemi Filani Blog:
Following the ongoing protest against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), A Nigerian lady identified as Valerie Chisom Okoligwe took to twitter to slam Bishop Oyedepo and other men of God ...
More Picks
1
NBA Finals: Winning or losing to Miami Heat will not define my legacy - Lebron James says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Court remands 25-year-old man who allegedly insulted Gombe lawmaker on Facebook, calling him "a homosexual, illiterate and a liar" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Photo of the day: Building in Abuja marked with "EFCC under investigation" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Top Dolce & Gabbana model who vanished from New York a year ago is found 'disoriented' in Brazilian slum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Bishop Oyedepo trends as his church member calls him out for not lending his voice to #EndSars campaign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Fire engulfs tower block as emergency teams ‘battle blaze at residential site -
Sleek Gist,
6 hours ago
7
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured at pricey steakhouse as they celebrate David Foster and Katharine McPhee's pregnancy news (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Playing for Nigeria is a big thing for me' ' New Watford defender William Troost-Ekong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
#EndSars: Dencia criticizes ‘poor’ Nigerians protesting SARS brutality and asks if any protest in the past has yielded results -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Wife whose face was horrifically burnt gives husband permission to leave her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...