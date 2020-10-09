Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS Protesters Are Beneficiaries Of Crimes Looking For Online Validation – Police PRO, Frank Mba
News photo Online Nigeria  - The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has said some of the people protesting agaisnt the extrajudicial activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are beneficiaries of criminal activities, looking for online validation.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
The Force Public Relations Officer, of the Nigerian Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, has reacted to the calls by various protesters to ban operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). DCP Mba in an interview on Friday on Channels Television’s ...
VIDEO: Hear what Frank Mba, Police PRO has to say about #EndSARS protests Vanguard News:
Idowu Bankole The Nigeria Police Public Relation Officer, Mr Frank Mba has described some o the protesters as arms dealers who are involved in shady deals and other vices.
Many Protesting Are Criminals And Into Illegal Businesses – Frank Mba KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian Police PRO Frank Mba, in a bid to explain that SARS should not be ended but sustained and reformed has insinuated that many of the Nigerian youths clamouring for the end are involved in shady and illegal business.
Police: “#EndSARS activists beneficiaries of crime, fake activists” 1st for Credible News:
The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, on Friday, October 9, criticised the ongoing protests calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), calling the protesters “pseudo-activists.” This comes in the wake of ...
We Can’t #EndSARS They Are Very Important To Us – Frank MbA. Legit 9ja:
Despite the ongoing #EndSARS protest, Police Spokesman Frank Mba, has insisted that the notorious unit is too important to scrap.
NAOSRE Congratulates Frank Mba On His Birthday iExclusive News:
NAOSRE congratulates Frank Mba on birthday. The National Association of Online Security Reporters, NAOSRE, has congratulated Frank Mba, the Spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, as he marks his birthday on Friday. Conveying the congratulatory message, ...


   More Picks
1 Excessive use of force by security agencies against #EndSARS protesters should be investigated - Atiku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria vs. Algeria: Key players to watch in International friendly match - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria's Rohr dismisses claims he favours foreign-born players - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
4 Rivers police arrest woman who sold her newborn grandson for N1.3M because son-in-law didn't pay bride price before impregnating her daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Spartak Moscow working on deal to sign Chelsea winger Victor Moses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Chris Brown spotted with rumored girlfriend Gina Huynh during night out in London  (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 NBA Finals: Winning or losing to Miami Heat will not define my legacy - Lebron James says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Court remands 25-year-old man who allegedly insulted Gombe lawmaker on Facebook, calling him "a homosexual, illiterate and a liar" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Photo of the day: Building in Abuja marked with "EFCC under investigation" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Top Dolce & Gabbana model who vanished from New York a year ago is found 'disoriented' in Brazilian slum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info