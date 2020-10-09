Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian footballer, Adebayo Akinfenwa reveals plans of swapping football for wrestling
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - English-born Nigerian striker, Adebayo Akinfenwa, who plays for Wycombe Wanderers has revealed plans of swapping football at the end of his playing career.

3 hours ago
Nigerian Footballer, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Reveals Plans To Swap Football For Wrestling iExclusive News:
Nigerian Footballer, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Reveals Plans To Swap Football For Wrestling. English-born Nigerian striker, Adebayo Akinfenwa, who plays for Wycombe Wanderers has revealed his plans to swap football for wrestling at the end of his playing ...
WWE files for multiple trademarks related to the brand new “Capitol Wrestling Center” Gistvile:
WWE has filed for multiple trademarks connected to the new “Capitol Wrestling Center” at the recently renovated WWE Performance Center. The company debuted the “Capitol Wrestling Center,” the new home of WWE NXT for the foreseeable future, this past ...


