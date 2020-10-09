Post News
News at a Glance
Playing for Nigeria is a big thing for me' ' New Watford defender William Troost-Ekong
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Playing for Nigeria is a big thing for me' ' New Watford defender William Troost-Ekong
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong is looking forward to playing at the Wembley Stadium again, reports Completesports.com. The centre-back was part of the Super Eagles side that lost 2-1 to England in a friendly at the iconic ground prior to the ...
African Football:
Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong is determined as ever to make his countrymen proud.
More Picks
1
NBA Finals: Winning or losing to Miami Heat will not define my legacy - Lebron James says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Court remands 25-year-old man who allegedly insulted Gombe lawmaker on Facebook, calling him "a homosexual, illiterate and a liar" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
3
Photo of the day: Building in Abuja marked with "EFCC under investigation" -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Top Dolce & Gabbana model who vanished from New York a year ago is found 'disoriented' in Brazilian slum -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
5
Bishop Oyedepo trends as his church member calls him out for not lending his voice to #EndSars campaign -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Fire engulfs tower block as emergency teams ‘battle blaze at residential site -
Sleek Gist,
6 hours ago
7
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured at pricey steakhouse as they celebrate David Foster and Katharine McPhee's pregnancy news (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
Playing for Nigeria is a big thing for me' ' New Watford defender William Troost-Ekong -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
#EndSars: Dencia criticizes ‘poor’ Nigerians protesting SARS brutality and asks if any protest in the past has yielded results -
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Wife whose face was horrifically burnt gives husband permission to leave her -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
