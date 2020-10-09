Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#EndSars: Dencia criticizes ‘poor’ Nigerians protesting SARS brutality and asks if any protest in the past has yielded results
News photo Miss Petite Nigeria Blog  - Dencia has criticized ”poor” Nigerians who have taken to the streets to protest SARS brutality while calling on the government to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS. The singer said celebrities and rich people have the resources and connections ...

3 hours ago
"You guys are suicidal" Dencia criticizes Linda Ikeji Blog:
