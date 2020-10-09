Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria vs. Algeria: Key players to watch in International friendly match
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria and Algeria look horns in the International friendly with both sides having a point to prove in the clash at the weekend. Both sides would deploy their star players while also giving room for international debut for some of its new players.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Int’l Friendly: Match Officials For Nigeria, Algeria Tie Unveiled FC Naija:
Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) chieftains have given its nod to the choice of Austrian official Mr Manuel SCHUTTENGRUBER  as centre referee for tonight’s International friendly with Algeria. DZ foot reported that Manuel will be assisted by Mr Roland ...


   More Picks
1 Excessive use of force by security agencies against #EndSARS protesters should be investigated - Atiku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Nigeria vs. Algeria: Key players to watch in International friendly match - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Nigeria's Rohr dismisses claims he favours foreign-born players - The Guardian, 7 hours ago
4 Rivers police arrest woman who sold her newborn grandson for N1.3M because son-in-law didn't pay bride price before impregnating her daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 Spartak Moscow working on deal to sign Chelsea winger Victor Moses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Chris Brown spotted with rumored girlfriend Gina Huynh during night out in London  (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 NBA Finals: Winning or losing to Miami Heat will not define my legacy - Lebron James says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Court remands 25-year-old man who allegedly insulted Gombe lawmaker on Facebook, calling him "a homosexual, illiterate and a liar" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Photo of the day: Building in Abuja marked with "EFCC under investigation" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Top Dolce & Gabbana model who vanished from New York a year ago is found 'disoriented' in Brazilian slum - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info