Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Emaciated baby girl is rescued in Russia after being left to starve to death in a cupboard by her mother (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- An emaciated 6-month-old baby girl is fighting for her life after being found in a cupboard where her mom left her to starve to death.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Trent:
A tiny baby is fighting for her life after being found in an emaciated state inside her mum’s wardrobe.
1st for Credible News:
An emaciated baby was discovered inside a fridge after her mother left her to die. The emaciated 6-month-old baby girl is fighting for her life after being found in a cupboard where her mom left her to starve to death.
Sleek Gist:
A badly emaciated baby is fighting for her life after being found inside her mother’s wardrobe. The child named Katya ...
Anaedo Online:
After being discovered inside her mother’s wardrobe, a badly emaciated baby is currently fighting for her life. The child named Katya – born in April – was living off water and random scraps of food given by her elder brother, say reports in Russia.
More Picks
1
Excessive use of force by security agencies against #EndSARS protesters should be investigated - Atiku -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Nigeria's Rohr dismisses claims he favours foreign-born players -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
3
Emaciated baby girl is rescued in Russia after being left to starve to death in a cupboard by her mother (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Rivers police arrest woman who sold her newborn grandson for N1.3M because son-in-law didn't pay bride price before impregnating her daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
5
Spartak Moscow working on deal to sign Chelsea winger Victor Moses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...