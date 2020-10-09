Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police raid Ughelli over killing of officer during End-SARS protest
The Guardian  - Policemen in six trucks created panic in Ughelli town yesterday as they searched different areas of the town for persons allegedly behind the killing a policeman during anti-SARS protest on Thursday.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info