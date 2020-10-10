Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Alpha Beta: Bailiff Unable To Serve Tinubu Court Processes, Case Suffers Delay
News photo News Probe  - A bailiff of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere, has been unable to serve a former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, with court processes thereby delaying the case instituted against the former governor and tax consultancy firm, Alpha Beta ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


Alpha Beta case suffers delay as Tinubu travels The Punch:
