Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obasanjo gave senators N50m each for third term bid, says Orji Kalu in new book
News photo The Cable  - The intense politicking that ended the third term agenda of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo ha Orji Uzor Kalu, former governo

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Mantu was the real hero of Obasanjo Linda Ikeji Blog:
Former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has described Ibrahim Mantu as the real hero of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s failed third term bid.
How Obasanjo Gave Senators N50m Each To Support 3rd Term Agenda – Kalu Naija News:
Orji Uzor Kalu, former governor of Abia State has alleged that former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo gave N50m to each Senator in 2007 for them to support his third term agenda.
Black Berry Babes:
...(SARS) invaded the venue of the festival in Oke Ago-Owu, Abeokuta, Ogun State.Owu is the ancestral home of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu Kingdom, was at the annual event when the #EndSARS protesters stormed ...


   More Picks
1 Two Junior Secondary School students crushed to death in Kwara auto crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Africa Investment Advisor, Aubrey Hruby recounts how Nigerian policemen allegedly robbed investors she brought to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Nine months pregnant woman and two men arrested for armed robbery in Edo (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigerian Man Arrested While Attemping To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia - Kanyi Daily, 7 hours ago
5 Rapper, Tory Lanez responds to being charged with felony assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting as his father pens message of support to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 How Bishop Oyedepo’s heavy curse on my friend became a huge blessing- Covenant University Student reveals, Daddy reacts - Sleek Gist, 5 hours ago
7 White man wore blackface and fake beard as disguise before allegedly killing the mother of his child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 #EndSARS: Osinbajo Confers With IG, Others On SARS - Fresh News, 7 hours ago
9 Again, #EndSARS protesters pass the night at Lagos government house (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Lovely photos of actress Shaffy Bello and her kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info