WOW !!!: “Femi brings girls to his matrimonial home whenever his wife is not home”- Oritsefemi accused of infidelity
News photo Salone  - Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi’s marriage is under siege as his wife, Nabila, has been sleeping outside their matrimonial home for some time now.

13 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Singer, Oritsefemi, tenders public apology to his wife, Nabilla: asks people to help him beg her! Linda Ikeji Blog:
Singer, Oritsefemi, has tendered a public apology to his wife, Nabila Fash. Nabila moved out of their home after a quarrel and is currently putting up with her friend and actress, Caroline Danjuma. The singer is alleged to have been physically abusing ...
Trouble In Paradise? Oritsefemi Calls Out Caroline Danjuma For “Hiding” His Wife In Banana Island Naija Diary:
Nigerian musician, Oritsefemi, has confirmed that there is trouble in his marriage to wife, Nabila Fash. It all started an Instagram blog, GLB revealed that Nabila left Oritsefemi after they had a messy fight over infidelity on his part.


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS Protest: You blocked the road for your birthday party, we are blocking the roads now to stay alive - Lala Akindoju slams Lagos Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 #EndSARS: "It is shameful that a once military General cannot come to the aid of his own people"- Comedian Elenu tells President Buhari in open letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 2021 Budget: North East Debt Commission gets zero allocation for capital expenditure - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
4 #EndSars: I’m so upset fam, my mother stopped me from protesting – Naira Marley Cries Out (Video) - FL Vibe, 7 hours ago
5 Killings: Anti-SARS Protest Gains Support In UK, US, South Africa, Canada - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
6 Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy CALLED OFF As Anthony Joshua Fight Moves Closer - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Horror! Two Junior Secondary Faculty College students Crushed To Dying In Kwara Auto Crash (Photographs) - Naija on Point, 3 hours ago
8 Miracle Centre Where Alleged ‘Witches’ Are Stripped Naked, Asked To Urinate On One Another In Niger. - Uju Edochie's Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Africa Investment Advisor, Aubrey Hruby recounts how Nigerian policemen allegedly robbed investors she brought to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 SARS operatives will become armed robbers if they #EndSARS — Actress Didi Ekanem - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
