Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Again, #EndSARS protesters pass the night at Lagos government house (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The #EndSARS protest which has gained momentum in the last few days, has seen young protesters spend the night at the Lagos state government house for the second time.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
The #EndSARS protest which has gained momentum in the last few days has seen young protesters spend the night at the Lagos state government house for the second time.
Ripples:
The Lagos State House of Assembly was for the second night besieged by young and angry Nigerians protesting the attendant hardship in the country and alleged brutality by security operatives especially SARS officials.
Online Nigeria:
All around Nigeria, the #EndSARS protest has gained serious momentum as government is being called to action. In Lagos the protest has seen young protesters spend the night at the Lagos state government house for the second time.
Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
The #EndSARS protest which has gained momentum in th
Tori News:
In Lagos the protest has seen young protesters spend the night at the Lagos state government house for the second time.
