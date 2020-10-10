Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to mutual ceasefire after fighting war for two weeks over disputed territory
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a limited ceasefire in their war as both nations battle for control of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The cease fire was agreed after Russia stepped in to broker peace talks between both countries ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of new attacks despite ceasefire The Guardian:
Armenian and Azerbaijani forces accused each other of carrying out new attacks on Saturday despite a ceasefire agreement from noon to end fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan Reach Cease-Fire After Russia-Brokered Talks The Street Journal:
MOSCOW—Armenia and Azerbaijan announced a cease-fire after nearly two weeks of intense fighting that has claimed hundreds of lives following Russia-brokered talks over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh. The foreign ministers of the two warring ...
Armenia, Azerbaijan concur on truce in Nagorno-Karabakh 1st for Credible News:
With Russia’s intervention, Armenia and Azerbaijan consented to a truce in Nagorno-Karabakh; beginning around early afternoon Saturday following fourteen days of substantial battling that denoted the most exceedingly terrible episode of threats in the ...


