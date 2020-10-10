Post News
News at a Glance
Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford honoured with MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his campaign against child poverty
Linda Ikeji Blog
- England and Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his campaign against child poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
The 2020 Queen's Birthday Honours list was due to be published in June, but was pushed back to enable nominations for people playing crucial roles during the first months of the crisis.
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Star footballer turned political activist Marcus Rashford has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition of his campaign to feed vulnerable children during the coronavirus crisis.The Manchester United and England striker receives an MBE (Member ...
Goal Ball Live:
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in recognition More The post Queen Elizabeth II Honours Marcus Rashford With MBE was first published on GoalBall.
