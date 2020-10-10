Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS: Erring police officers must be made to pay hefty damages to the families of their victims- Banky W advocates
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer, Banky W is of the opinion that asides ending the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, other punitive measures such as enforcing erring officers to pay hefty damages to their victims, must be put in place so as to serve as a deterrent to other others ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: ‘Police Should Be Made To Pay Damages To Families Of Their Victims’ – Banky W Information Nigeria:
Popular singer and politician, Banky W has said that the police should be made to compensate the families of their victims.
#EndSARS: Police Should Be Made To Pay Hefty Damages To Family Of Victims – Banky W KOKO TV Nigeria:
Singer and politician, Banky W has stated that amidst the calls for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit, erring police officers must be made to face justice.
Erring SARS Officers Must Be Made To Pay Hefty Damages To The Families Of Their Victims- Banky W Advocates Naija Diary:
Nigerian singer, Banky W has weighed in his opinion on the protest against SARS brutality.
Salone:
Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W is of the opinion that asides ending the Special Anti-Robbery Squad SARS, other punitive measures such as enforcing erring officers to pay hefty damages to their victims, must be put in place so as to serve as a ...
Police Must Be Held Liable To Pay Damages For Their Conduct In Proven Cases — Singer Banky W Willamazen:
Nigerian singer and actor cum politician, Bankole Wellington, also known as Banky W has listed the kind of efforts he wants the Federal Government to make towards the reformation of the Nigeria Police Force. Banky W in a Tweet on Saturday while ...


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS Protest: You blocked the road for your birthday party, we are blocking the roads now to stay alive - Lala Akindoju slams Lagos Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 #EndSARS: "It is shameful that a once military General cannot come to the aid of his own people"- Comedian Elenu tells President Buhari in open letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 2021 Budget: North East Debt Commission gets zero allocation for capital expenditure - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
4 #EndSars: I’m so upset fam, my mother stopped me from protesting – Naira Marley Cries Out (Video) - FL Vibe, 7 hours ago
5 Killings: Anti-SARS Protest Gains Support In UK, US, South Africa, Canada - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
6 Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy CALLED OFF As Anthony Joshua Fight Moves Closer - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Horror! Two Junior Secondary Faculty College students Crushed To Dying In Kwara Auto Crash (Photographs) - Naija on Point, 3 hours ago
8 Miracle Centre Where Alleged ‘Witches’ Are Stripped Naked, Asked To Urinate On One Another In Niger. - Uju Edochie's Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Africa Investment Advisor, Aubrey Hruby recounts how Nigerian policemen allegedly robbed investors she brought to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 SARS operatives will become armed robbers if they #EndSARS — Actress Didi Ekanem - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info