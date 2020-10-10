Post News
|
Naija Dailies »
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Nine months pregnant woman and two men arrested for armed robbery in Edo (photo)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Three suspects including a 9-month-old pregnant woman have been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Uju Edochie's Blog:
This is a shocking development, a woman who is actually 9 months pregnant has been arrested for armed robbery. The woman was arrested alongside two other suspects by men of the Edo State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.
News Break:
Three suspects, including a nine-month pregnant woman, have been arrested by men of the Edo State police command for alleged armed robbery.
Online Nigeria:
The suspects In what will come across as a really shocking development, a woman who is actually 9 months pregnant has been arrested for armed robbery.
Within Nigeria:
Men of the Edo state police command have arrested three suspects including a 9-month-old pregnant over alleged armed robbery. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the arrest of the suspects to newsmen.
Sleek Gist:
An armed robbery gang which specializes in using a 9-month-old pregnant woman to lure their victims, has been arrested by ...
Tori News:
The woman was arrested alongside two other suspects by men of the Edo State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.
