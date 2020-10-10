Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nine months pregnant woman and two men arrested for armed robbery in Edo (photo)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three suspects including a 9-month-old pregnant woman have been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

This is a shocking development, a woman who is actually 9 months pregnant has been arrested for armed robbery. The woman was arrested alongside two other suspects by men of the Edo State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.
Three suspects, including a nine-month pregnant woman, have been arrested by men of the Edo State police command for alleged armed robbery.
The suspects In what will come across as a really shocking development, a woman who is actually 9 months pregnant has been arrested for armed robbery.
Men of the Edo state police command have arrested three suspects including a 9-month-old pregnant over alleged armed robbery. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor confirmed the arrest of the suspects to newsmen.
An armed robbery gang which specializes in using a 9-month-old pregnant woman to lure their victims, has been arrested by ...
The woman was arrested alongside two other suspects by men of the Edo State Police Command for alleged armed robbery.


