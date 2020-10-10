Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

How Bishop Oyedepo’s heavy curse on my friend became a huge blessing- Covenant University Student reveals, Daddy reacts
Sleek Gist  - Controversial Nigerian OAP, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a narration from a former Covenant University student, who become successful after ...

2 hours ago
The more they curse me, the more I thrive - Daddy Freeze reacts to story of former CU student who is now successful even after Bishop Oyedepo allegedly cursed him Linda Ikeji Blog:
Media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to a story of a former Covenant University student who is now successful after being cursed by a man of God. A Twitter user @HrhKingAlex had tweeted about men of God not being gods as he narrated how his ...
Please, I Beg You, Curse Me! – Daddy Freeze Reacts To Story Of Man Cursed By Oyedepo KOKO TV Nigeria:
Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has reacted to reports of a former Covenant University student who was cursed by Pastor Oyedepo. According to the Twitter user, the said cursed person is doing well and making progress in life.


