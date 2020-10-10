Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two Junior Secondary School students crushed to death in Kwara auto crash
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two Junior Secondary School students were crushed to death while five others sustained injuries in a fatal auto accident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Secondary School Students Crushed To Death In Kwara State Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi Two Junior Secondary School students were crushed to death while five others sustained injuries in a fatal auto accident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.


   More Picks
1 Two Junior Secondary School students crushed to death in Kwara auto crash - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Africa Investment Advisor, Aubrey Hruby recounts how Nigerian policemen allegedly robbed investors she brought to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Nine months pregnant woman and two men arrested for armed robbery in Edo (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 Nigerian Man Arrested While Attemping To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia - Kanyi Daily, 7 hours ago
5 Rapper, Tory Lanez responds to being charged with felony assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting as his father pens message of support to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 How Bishop Oyedepo’s heavy curse on my friend became a huge blessing- Covenant University Student reveals, Daddy reacts - Sleek Gist, 5 hours ago
7 White man wore blackface and fake beard as disguise before allegedly killing the mother of his child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 #EndSARS: Osinbajo Confers With IG, Others On SARS - Fresh News, 7 hours ago
9 Again, #EndSARS protesters pass the night at Lagos government house (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 Lovely photos of actress Shaffy Bello and her kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info