Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy CALLED OFF As Anthony Joshua Fight Moves Closer
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - The trilogy fight between WBC champion Fury and the Bronze Bomber is off after the expiration of the rematch clause, paving the way for the Gypsy King to face Anthony Joshua with all four heavyweight belts on the line Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Tyson Fury Linda Ikeji Blog:
The trilogy fight between WBC champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has reportedly been called off, paving the way for the Gypsy King to now face Anthony Joshua in an all-British heavyweight unification fight.
Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua set for 2021 after Wilder talks collapse The Eagle Online:
Fury was contractually obliged to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Wilder towards the end of this year, yet the coronavirus pandemic and the American’s recovery from a bicep injury have complicated matters.
Tyson Fury, Wilder’s Third Fight Striked Out The New Diplomat:
The third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been called off after Wilder’s contractual right expired.


