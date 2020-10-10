Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy CALLED OFF As Anthony Joshua Fight Moves Closer KOKO TV Nigeria - The trilogy fight between WBC champion Fury and the Bronze Bomber is off after the expiration of the rematch clause, paving the way for the Gypsy King to face Anthony Joshua with all four heavyweight belts on the line Tyson Fury’s trilogy bout with ...



News Credibility Score: 99%