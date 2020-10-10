Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Killings: Anti-SARS Protest Gains Support In UK, US, South Africa, Canada
News photo Online Nigeria  - Protesters It is no longer news that the nationwide protests demanding the ending of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad have taken everywhere by storm.

8 hours ago
#EndSARS protest gets to Canada (videos) Linda Ikeji Blog:
The #EndSARS protest has gotten to Canada as some Nigerians have taken to the streets to demand for the scrapping of the controversial police unit. The protesters who held up placards and the Nigerian flag, were heard chanting "End SARS". Here is the ...
#EndSARS protest holds today in Toronto, Canada Julia Blaise Blog:
[ads-post]Nigerians based in Toronto, Canada on Saturday stormed the streets to protest against police brutality and end of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.Read more »
#EndSARS earns top spot in global trends Effiezy:
Protests and campaigns calling for proscription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police over alleged harassment and extrajudicial killing entered its third...
#EndSARS Protest Gets To Canada As Nigerians Take Over Streets Of Toronto (Videos) Tori News:
Protesting Nigerians have taken to the streets to demand for the scrapping of the controversial police unit.


