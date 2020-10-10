Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2021 Budget: North East Debt Commission gets zero allocation for capital expenditure
News photo Vanguard News  - As Humanitarian Affairs Ministry is allocated 58bn By Joseph Erunke – Abuja The North East Development Commission, NEDC, received zero allocation for capital expenditure in the 2021 Budget proposal presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, by ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Enugu Gov, Ugwuanyi, Commissions Administrative Building Of FRSC Academy - Aledeh, 5 hours ago
2 Killings: Anti-SARS Protest Gains Support In UK, US, South Africa, Canada - Online Nigeria, 6 hours ago
3 Horror! Two Junior Secondary Faculty College students Crushed To Dying In Kwara Auto Crash (Photographs) - Naija on Point, 45 mins ago
4 Africa Investment Advisor, Aubrey Hruby recounts how Nigerian policemen allegedly robbed investors she brought to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 #EndSARS: Erring police officers must be made to pay hefty damages to the families of their victims- Banky W advocates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Nine months pregnant woman and two men arrested for armed robbery in Edo (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 Nigerian Man Arrested While Attemping To Smuggle 993.42 Grams Of Drugs Into Australia - Kanyi Daily, 10 hours ago
8 Rapper, Tory Lanez responds to being charged with felony assault in Megan Thee Stallion shooting as his father pens message of support to him - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to mutual ceasefire after fighting war for two weeks over disputed territory - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 How Bishop Oyedepo’s heavy curse on my friend became a huge blessing- Covenant University Student reveals, Daddy reacts - Sleek Gist, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info