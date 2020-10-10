Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Enugu Gov, Ugwuanyi, Commissions Administrative Building Of FRSC Academy
News photo Aledeh  - Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commissioned the new Administrative Building of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy located at Udi in Enugu State. During the ceremony, the Federal Government, Governors of the South East geo- ...

5 hours ago
PDP in Enugu State under my watch is very strong – Gov. Ugwuanyi Daily Post:
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Saturday, attended the monthly Local Government meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some council areas of the state, unscheduled, to identify, appreciate and inspire party members and teeming ...
Enugu Govt Urges Alumni To Support Efforts In Repositioning Schools Anaedo Online:
The Enugu Government State, on Friday, urged alumni of various secondary and primary schools to support the government efforts in repositioning schools for functional learning. Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi made the appeal while taking over the newly ...


