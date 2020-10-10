Enugu Gov, Ugwuanyi, Commissions Administrative Building Of FRSC Academy Aledeh - Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has commissioned the new Administrative Building of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Academy located at Udi in Enugu State. During the ceremony, the Federal Government, Governors of the South East geo- ...



News Credibility Score: 99%