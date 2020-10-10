Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria my country of birth failed me but the US Navy saw potentials in me — Ex-Nigerian man reveals
News photo FL Vibe  - Nigeria my country of birth failed me but the US Navy saw potentials in me — Ex-Nigerian man A Nigerian man has renounced his nationality after he got into the United States Navy and he gave...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

"I was jobless for so many years, my country of birth failed me but U.S. Navy saw potentials in me" - Navy officer writes after he renounced Nigeria to join U.S Military Linda Ikeji Blog:
A Nigerian-born sailor, Aregbesola renounced his country of birth to join the United States Navy. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, October 10, the officer and father of one recalled how he was jobless for many years in Nigeria but the U.S. Navy saw his ...
My country of birth failed me but the US Navy saw potentials in me — Ex-Nigerian man Yaba Left Online:
A Nigerian man has renounced his nationality after he got into the United States Navy and he gave his reason for taking such an action. According to the man known as Aregbesola, he was jobless for years in his country of birth (Nigeria), however the U.
How Nigeria left me jobless but US Navy picked me up — Man who renounced Nigeria speaks Sleek Gist:
My country of birth failed me but the US Navy saw potentials in me says a man who renounced Nigeria ...


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS Protest: You blocked the road for your birthday party, we are blocking the roads now to stay alive - Lala Akindoju slams Lagos Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 #EndSARS: "It is shameful that a once military General cannot come to the aid of his own people"- Comedian Elenu tells President Buhari in open letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 2021 Budget: North East Debt Commission gets zero allocation for capital expenditure - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
4 #EndSars: I’m so upset fam, my mother stopped me from protesting – Naira Marley Cries Out (Video) - FL Vibe, 7 hours ago
5 Killings: Anti-SARS Protest Gains Support In UK, US, South Africa, Canada - Online Nigeria, 8 hours ago
6 Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy CALLED OFF As Anthony Joshua Fight Moves Closer - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Horror! Two Junior Secondary Faculty College students Crushed To Dying In Kwara Auto Crash (Photographs) - Naija on Point, 3 hours ago
8 Miracle Centre Where Alleged ‘Witches’ Are Stripped Naked, Asked To Urinate On One Another In Niger. - Uju Edochie's Blog, 3 hours ago
9 Africa Investment Advisor, Aubrey Hruby recounts how Nigerian policemen allegedly robbed investors she brought to Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 SARS operatives will become armed robbers if they #EndSARS — Actress Didi Ekanem - Sleek Gist, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info