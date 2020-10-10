Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Horror! Two Junior Secondary Faculty College students Crushed To Dying In Kwara Auto Crash (Photographs)
News photo Naija on Point  - The accident occurred round 2 pm on Wednesday, October 7, within the Gasoline Odota finish of the Ilorin – Ogbomoso Expressway. It has been reported…

45 mins ago
Two Junior Secondary School students crushed to death in Kwara auto crash Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two Junior Secondary School students were crushed to death while five others sustained injuries in a fatal auto accident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
Secondary School Students Crushed To Death In Kwara State Global Village Extra:
By Oluwatosin Ajayi Two Junior Secondary School students were crushed to death while five others sustained injuries in a fatal auto accident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
Horror! Two Junior Secondary School Students Crushed To Death In Kwara Auto Crash (Photos) Online Nigeria:
The accident happened around 2 pm on Wednesday, October 7, in the Gas Odota end of the Ilorin – Ogbomoso Expressway. It has been reported that no less than two Junior Secondary School students have been killed in Kwara state.
Horror! Two Junior Secondary School Students Crushed To Death In Kwara Auto Crash (Photos) Tori News:
The accident happened around 2 pm on Wednesday, October 7, in the Gas Odota end of the Ilorin - Ogbomoso Expressway.


