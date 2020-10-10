Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Miracle Centre Where Alleged ‘Witches’ Are Stripped Naked, Asked To Urinate On One Another In Niger.
Uju Edochie's Blog  - Videos of gross abuse of human rights in a so-called miracle centre in Mokwa, Niger State have been trending on social media in the past two months. They include those of men and women stripped naked after they were accused of witchcraft.

3 hours ago
The Nation:
By Justina Asishana
Abuja Reporters:
Niger’s miracle CENTREX By Justina Asishana Self-styled prophet subjects residents accused of witchcraft to inhuman treatment His actions pure abuse of human rights — Activist LG chair reveals plans to banish him from domain Rights abuse allegations ...


