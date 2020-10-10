Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

African American Model, Naomi Campbell Joins #EndSARS Campaign
News photo Edujandon  - African American Model, actress and activist Naomi Campbell lends her voice against sars brutality.

5 hours ago
   More Picks
2 #EndSARS Protest: You blocked the road for your birthday party, we are blocking the roads now to stay alive - Lala Akindoju slams Lagos Deputy Governor - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Outrage as white woman abuse her dog while insulting a black man - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 #EndSARS: "It is shameful that a once military General cannot come to the aid of his own people"- Comedian Elenu tells President Buhari in open letter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 2021 Budget: North East Debt Commission gets zero allocation for capital expenditure - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
6 #EndSars: I’m so upset fam, my mother stopped me from protesting – Naira Marley Cries Out (Video) - FL Vibe, 10 hours ago
7 Ugandan lady calls out her alleged cheating boyfriend on Facebook, shares his photo labelling him a 'male prostitute' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 President Buhari Loses One Hundred Thousand Followers on Twitter as Reno Omokri Starts #UnFollowBuhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 Killings: Anti-SARS Protest Gains Support In UK, US, South Africa, Canada - Online Nigeria, 11 hours ago
10 Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder Trilogy CALLED OFF As Anthony Joshua Fight Moves Closer - KOKO TV Nigeria, 12 hours ago
