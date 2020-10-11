Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria's Coronavirus cases hit 60,000 with 111 new cases
News photo Julia Blaise Blog  - [ads-post]Coronavirus cases in Nigeria has hit 60, 000 as the country records 111 new cases on Saturday .Read more »

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

111 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria Linda Ikeji Blog:
111 new cases of Coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria on Saturday October 12, as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). A breakdown of the new cases is as follows; Plateau-32, Lagos-23, FCT-15, Osun-11, Ogun-9, Oyo-6, Imo-4, Bauchi- ...
111 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in Nigeria Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
111 new cases of Coronavirus was recorded in Nigeria


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Dear Nigerian Pastors, Your Allegiance Should Be With The People – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
2 #EndSARS protest: Give one instance where SARS came to rescue armed robbery victims - Falz asks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Have A Blast Daughter Of Mine – Mercy Johnson Says As She Celebrates Regina Daniels’ 20th Birthday - Naija on Point, 40 mins ago
4 “SARS at present has compromised the purpose of its existence” – Catholic Archbishop calls for #EndSARS - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
5 Chelsea Star, Tammy Abraham Joins #EndSARS Campaign - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
6 Today's praises: Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the earth - Trezzy Helm, 11 hours ago
7 Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
8 Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS - Olisa TV, 11 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Coronavirus cases hit 60,000 with 111 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info