#OndoDecides2020: Collation set to resume in Akure as Akeredolu maintains lead
Blueprint  - Collation will resume Sunday morning as from 9am after people trooped out to vote on Saturday in Ondo state governorship election. The accreditation and voting day were reportedly characterised by violence in various polling units.

Official results of Ondo governorship poll The Guardian:
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday began the release of results of the Ondo governorship election The collation, is taking place at the INEC office at Alagbaka in Akure. Here are the results as declared by the collation ...
#OndoDecides2020: Akeredolu In Early Lead As Collation Continues News Break:
Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is in early lead, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have begun announcement of results from the state’s gubernatorial ...
Ondo election: Akeredolu leads – See INEC results Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Ondo election: Akeredolu leads – See INEC results Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has an early lead in the Ondo election after winning eight Read More >> Ondo election: Akeredolu leads – See ...
INEC Successfully Uploads Ondo Election Results On Portal The Next Edition:
Yakubu In fulfilment of its pledge to continue promoting transparency in electoral process using technology, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it made progress in uploading election results from polling units (PUs) during ...
Ondo 2020: Akeredolu scores double the votes of PDP, ZLP in Irele LGA The Eagle Online:
The electoral umpire announced the result in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as it began the collation of the results of the election held on Saturday.
APC Pulse Nigeria:
The APC candidate has taken a commanding lead.
Live: INEC begins collation of Ondo state election results Oak TV:
INEC begins collation of Ondo state election results Watch Also: Moment Buhari presented N13 trillion 2021 budget to lawmakers
Ondo election: Akeredolu leads – See INEC results Ofofo:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog Ondo election: Akeredolu leads – See INEC results Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has an early lead in the Ondo election after winning eight of the ten Local Governments announced by INEC.
AKEREDOLU LEADS BY WIDE MARGIN AS ONDO GUBER ELECTIONS ARE COLLATED Abuja Reporters:
Felix Onajite Rotimi Akeredolu, incumbent governor of Ondo state and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10 election, is leading his opponents with over 84,011 votes.
Gov. Akeredolu In Early Lead As Collation Continues Western Post News:
The incumbent Governor of Ondo State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rotimi Akeredolu, shot into an early lead on Sunday as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began to announce results from the state’s ...


