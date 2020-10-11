Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria’s vice president, Osinbajo reveals how FG will finance 2021 budget
News photo Within Nigeria  - Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s vice president on Saturday has expansiated the 2021 appropriations, saying the Federal Government would finance the budget with concessionary loans instead of commercial facilities.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

How FG will finance 2021 budget — Osinbajo The Nation:
By Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operation and Nduka Chiejina, Assistant Editor Says no Eurobond, FG prefers concessionary loans Government may sell three plants N19.3bn earmarked as security votes for DSS, NIA, NSA, others Vice President Yemi ...
Osinbajo: How FG Will Finance 2021 Budget Naija on Point:
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday shed light on the 2021 appropriations, saying the Federal Government would finance the budget with concessionary loans instead of…
Osinbajo: How FG Will Finance 2021 Budget Anaedo Online:
Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday has expatiated the 2021 appropriations, saying the Federal Government would finance the budget with concessionary loans instead of commercial facilities.


   More Picks
1 Winners and losers in Ondo governorship tussle - The Nation, 1 hour ago
2 Despite dissolution, youths protest against, for SARS - The Punch, 59 mins ago
3 UPDATED: Gunmen kill many, injure others in Kaduna villages - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
4 Ondo election: Amaechi reacts to Akeredolu’s reelection, tells gov what to do next - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
5 On the Ondo election - The Point, 12 hours ago
6 I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain - Sleek Gist, 12 hours ago
7 Power of incumbency, naira rain -- five reasons Akeredolu won - The Cable, 13 hours ago
8 “We want Sars” – Nigerian parents protest against disbandment of SARS (Video) - FL Vibe, 8 hours ago
9 #OndoDecides2020: APC wins 11, PDP wins 3 as INEC announces 14 LGAs results - Paradise News, 14 hours ago
10 WizKid is leading mass protests against Nigerian police brutality in London - Studio CB55, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info