Chelsea Star, Tammy Abraham Joins #EndSARS Campaign
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham calls on the Nigerian government to #endsars and #endpolicebrutality.

9 hours ago
Three Chelsea Players Join #EndSARS Campaign In Nigeria Goal Ball Live:
The #EndSARS campaign has continued to gain more attention around the World


