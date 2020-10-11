Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“SARS at present has compromised the purpose of its existence” – Catholic Archbishop calls for #EndSARS
News Wire NGR  - Estimated Reading Time: 3 The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has called upon the Police authorities to listen to the legitimate public outcry against the excesses of the officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


