Heartbreaking video of Jimoh Isaiq’s father weeping after his son was killed at #EndSARS protest in Oyo [Video]
News photo FL Vibe  - Heartbreaking video of Jimoh Isaiq’s father weeping after his son was killed at #EndSARS protest in Oyo A heartbreaking video of Jimoh Isaiq’s father weeping uncontrollably after his son was killed at an #EndSARS protest has gone viral after...

19 hours ago
