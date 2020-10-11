Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Check Out How Ned Nwoko Celebrated Regina Daniels’ 20th Birthday
News photo Digest Naija  - Nigerian billionaire businessman, lawyer and politician, Ned Nwoko penned down a heartfelt message to his 6th wife Regina Daniels who turned 20 on October 10, 2020.

"My Princess" – Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday
Regina Daniels' birthday was on Saturday, October 10, and her husband Ned Nwoko took to Instagram to celebrate her. He shared photos of Regina and wrote: "Happy birthday my princess. Your new age comes with more wisdom and unparalleled foresight.
"My Princess" Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday
Regina Daniels' birthday was on Saturday, October 10
Ned Nwoko's Daughter, Julia Celebrates Stepmom As She Turns New Age
Ned Nwoko's daughter, Julia celebrated her stepmother, Regina Daniels as she clocks a new age.


