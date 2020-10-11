Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tension In Delta: Houses Burnt Over Alleged Death Of Vigilante Chairman In Police Custody
News photo The Trent  - Three houses were on Saturday, October 10, 2020, reportedly set ablaze at Evwreni community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State following the unconfirmed death of the community chairman, Tuesday Okuah, who was said to have died in the ...

One shot, houses burnt in Delta community The Nation:
By Elo Edremoda, Warri There is pandemonium in Evwreni Community, Ughelli North council area of Delta, following the alleged death of the former community vigilante chairman, Tuesday Okuah. Unconfirmed reports say Okuah died in the custody of the ...
IGP confirms death of Delta community vigilante chairman, orders probe Vanguard News:
CP condoles family, community Perez Brisibe – Ughelli The police hierarchy, Sunday broke it’s silence on the rumoured death of the Evwreni community vigilante chairman, Mr. Tuesday Okuah with the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa officially ...
3 houses burnt over alleged death of vigilante chairman in police custody Cosmos Nwoko's Blog:
By Perez Brisibe THREE houses were on Saturday evening reportedly set ablaze at Evwreni community in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State following the unconfirmed death of the community chairman, Mr. Tuesday Okuah, who was said to have ...


