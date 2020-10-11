Post News
News at a Glance
#EndSARS: Native Doctor Spotted At Protest With Fetish Items In Ogun State (PHOTOS)
Naija on Point
- ADVERTISEMENT The #EndSARS campaign is getting more fierce as a native doctor was spotted on the streets with hundreds of Nigerians campaigning for the dissolution…
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
Adekunle Temitope (born 27 May 1996), better known by his stage name Small Doctor has urged Nigerians to take the #EndSARS Protest to church tomorrow.
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Popular Nigerian Street singer, Small Doctor took the #EndSARS campaign to his white garment church today in Lagos to yet again protest against police brutality in the country.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian singer, Small Doctor has taken the EndSARS protest to his church today, Sunday, October 11. The singer who has been active since the protests started, recently led and participated in a protest in Agege, Lagos State. The singer was pictured ...
Legit 9ja:
Adekunle Temitope, better known by his stage name Small Doctor, is a Nigerian Fuji, afro-pop recording artist and performer has taken the #EndSars protest from the street to the church.
FL Vibe:
Small Doctor takes #EndSARS protest to his church Nigerian afro-pop singer, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor, has taken #EndSARS campaign to his Celestial church in Lagos. He shared photos of himself holding an #EndSARs placard...
Gist Lovers:
Nigerian singer, Small Doctor took the #EndSARS campaign to his white garment church today in Lagos to protest against police brutality in the country.
Black Berry Babes:
He shared photos of himself holding an #EndSARs placard today during church service.Recall that on October 9th, Small Doctor led a massive and peaceful protest demanding an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the country.The protesters ...
