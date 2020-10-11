Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
#EndSARS protest: Nigerian footballer, Tony Edjomariegwe narrates how SARS officers allegedly demanded for $1,000 from him after saying 'he's a suspect'
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A Nigerian footballer, Tony Edjomariegwe has joined the #EndSARS campaign by narrating his encounter with officers from the controversial police unit.
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
A former Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars’ attacking midfielder, Tony Edjomariegwe has joined other Nigerians in the End SARS campaign by narrating his encounter with officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). Edjomariegwe who currently ...
Premium Times:
Ndidi and Oshoala have also added their voices to the #EndSARS campaign
Within Nigeria:
Tony Edjomariegwe, a Nigerian footballer has narrated his bitter encounter with SARS officers as he joins the campaign to end the controversial police unit.
Abuja Reporters:
More Nigerian players are coming out to share their ordeal in the hands of officials of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit in the Nigeria Police Force, and also joining in the agitations to end the unit immediately.
