News at a Glance
EXPOSED!! See Details Of Cavani’s Chat With Ole Solskjaer Before Man United Move
Naija Loaded
- Edinson Cavani has claimed it was a conversation he had with manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join Manchester United. The Uruguay striker became a United player on deadline day.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Manchester United’s new signing Edinson Cavani has said it was a conversation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join the club.
The Guardian:
Edinson Cavani has revealed a last-minute conversation with former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera helped convince him to decide on a move to Old Trafford.
Oyo Gist:
OYOGist.com has learned that the Manchester united fans are reportedly frowning at the board decision of replacing Ole Solskjaer with another top manager, some fans Revamp that Ole is not the problem of the squad but the board.
More Picks
1
On the Ondo election -
The Point,
12 hours ago
2
I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain -
Sleek Gist,
12 hours ago
