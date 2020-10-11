Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

EXPOSED!! See Details Of Cavani’s Chat With Ole Solskjaer Before Man United Move
News photo Naija Loaded  - Edinson Cavani has claimed it was a conversation he had with manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join Manchester United. The Uruguay striker became a United player on deadline day.

18 hours ago
Solskjaer Convinced Me To Join United- Cavani Leadership:
Manchester United’s new signing Edinson Cavani has said it was a conversation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join the club.
Cavani says Herrera helped convince him to join Man United The Guardian:
Edinson Cavani has revealed a last-minute conversation with former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera helped convince him to decide on a move to Old Trafford.
Football: Man United Fans Not Pleased With Board Decision Of Sacking Ole Solskjaer Oyo Gist:
OYOGist.com has learned that the Manchester united fans are reportedly frowning at the board decision of replacing Ole Solskjaer with another top manager, some fans Revamp that Ole is not the problem of the squad but the board.


