Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
Ogun: Governor Abiodun releases N500,000 subvention to traders, artisans
Financial Watch
- Ogun: Governor Abiodun releases N500,000 subvention to traders, artisans – The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has released the sum of five hundred thousand naira [...]
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Dapo Abiodun has confirmed that the #EndSARS protest organizers who were arrested in Ogun state, have been released. The Ogun state Governor made the announcement via an Instagram post he shared.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has released a statement saying he has ordered the release of detained protest organisers and protesters in Ogun State. The governor further went on to ask for peaceful protest in the state, asking for only those who ...
More Picks
1
#EndSARS protest: Give one instance where SARS came to rescue armed robbery victims - Falz asks (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Check Out How Ned Nwoko Celebrated Regina Daniels’ 20th Birthday -
Digest Naija,
8 hours ago
3
Ogun: Governor Abiodun releases N500,000 subvention to traders, artisans -
Financial Watch,
9 hours ago
4
“SARS at present has compromised the purpose of its existence” – Catholic Archbishop calls for #EndSARS -
News Wire NGR,
9 hours ago
5
Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
6 hours ago
6
Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS -
Olisa TV,
10 hours ago
7
Nigeria's Coronavirus cases hit 60,000 with 111 new cases -
Julia Blaise Blog,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...