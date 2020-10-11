Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ogun: Governor Abiodun releases N500,000 subvention to traders, artisans
News photo Financial Watch  - Ogun: Governor Abiodun releases N500,000 subvention to traders, artisans – The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has released the sum of five hundred thousand naira [...]

9 hours ago
#EndSARS protest organizers released after being arrested in Ogun Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Dapo Abiodun has confirmed that the #EndSARS protest organizers who were arrested in Ogun state, have been released. The Ogun state Governor made the announcement via an Instagram post he shared.
#EndSARS: Ogun State Governor Orders The Release Of Protesters KOKO TV Nigeria:
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has released a statement saying he has ordered the release of detained protest organisers and protesters in Ogun State. The governor further went on to ask for peaceful protest in the state, asking for only those who ...


