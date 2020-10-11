Post News
|
Fresh News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
President Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State
KOKO TV Nigeria
- President Muhammadu Buhari amidst the going nationwide protest was at the Passing Out Parade of NDA on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Kaduna State. Speaking at the event which was also attended by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Senate President Ahmad Lawan ...
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Linda Ikeji Blog:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday October 10, attended the Passing Out Parade of 67 cadets in Kaduna state.
More Picks
1
President Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
5 hours ago
2
Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS -
Olisa TV,
8 hours ago
3
#EndSARS: Policeman Calls For SARS To Be Disbanded, Says They Arrested His Brother (Watch Video) -
Benco News,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2020 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...