#EndSARS protest: Give one instance where SARS came to rescue armed robbery victims - Falz asks (video)
Nigerian singer, Falz has again weighed in on the #EndSARS protest and why he and other young Nigerians are demanding that the police unit be scrapped.

7 hours ago
#EndSARS: Give Me An Instance Where SARS Stopped An Armed Robbery Attack, There’s None – Falz KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nigerian rapper, Falz has stated that the ongoing protests by Nigerian youth needs to be amplified, as the infamous group, SARS has never helped the populace in any way.


