Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


#EndSARS: Dear Nigerian Pastors, Your Allegiance Should Be With The People – Daddy Freeze
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze has stated that Nigerian pastors need to join in the fight by the youths against the excesses of the police force.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Dear Nigerian pastors, your allegiance should be with the people and not with your friends in Government - Daddy Freeze calls for support from clergymen on #EndSARS campaign Linda Ikeji Blog:
Daddy Freeze has called for support from Nigerian pastors to speak up and stand with the people on #EndSARS campaign.
Daddy Freeze calls for support from clergymen on #EndSARS campaign 1st for Credible News:
Daddy Freeze has urged Nigerian pastors to use their platform to speak about the ongoing #ENDSARS protest. He urged for support from Nigerian pastors to speak up and stand with the people on #EndSARS campaign.


   More Picks
1 I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain - Sleek Gist, 4 hours ago
2 Queen Elizabeth II honours Nigerian cleric, Teleola Oganla, with British Empire Medal for service to community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 #EndSARS: Dear Nigerian Pastors, Your Allegiance Should Be With The People – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 #EndSARS protest: Give one instance where SARS came to rescue armed robbery victims - Falz asks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 “SARS at present has compromised the purpose of its existence” – Catholic Archbishop calls for #EndSARS - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
6 Chelsea Star, Tammy Abraham Joins #EndSARS Campaign - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
7 EndSARS – I have always been fighting for Nigerians but not for political validation – Burna Boy finally reacts to #EndSARS protest - Salone, 7 hours ago
8 Today's praises: Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the earth - Trezzy Helm, 13 hours ago
9 Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS - Olisa TV, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info