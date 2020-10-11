Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

VIDEO: Multiple accidents in Lagos as driver, passenger die, many injured
News photo Vanguard News  - By Bose Adelaja In what appeared to be a harvest of accidents in Lagos State, the driver of a minibus and passenger were trapped to death, five occupants of a car escaped being roasted to death while many other victims including a commercial driver ...

15 hours ago
Two dead, many injured in Lagos road accidents The Punch:
Sodiq OyelekeNo fewer than two persons have died in multiple road accidents that occurred late on Saturday in Lagos State.The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency announced this on Sunda...
One killed, others injured in Ilorin accident Daily Post:
One person was crushed to death in an accident involving a heavy truck and an Okada rider on Sunday morning in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Two others were also injured in the accident which occurred on Taiwo road, Ilorin. Eyewitness account said ...
Lagos: Container crushes mini-bus driver, passenger MetroStar Nigeria:
The driver of a seven-seater Suzuki mini-bus known as Korope and a passenger were crushed to death on Friday night after a 40-ft container fell from a truck conveying carbonated drinks and landed on two vehicles on Lagos-Badagry Expressway inward Iyana ...


