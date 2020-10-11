Post News
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
VIDEO: Multiple accidents in Lagos as driver, passenger die, many injured
Vanguard News
- By Bose Adelaja In what appeared to be a harvest of accidents in Lagos State, the driver of a minibus and passenger were trapped to death, five occupants of a car escaped being roasted to death while many other victims including a commercial driver ...
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Sodiq OyelekeNo fewer than two persons have died in multiple road accidents that occurred late on Saturday in Lagos State.The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency announced this on Sunda...
Daily Post:
One person was crushed to death in an accident involving a heavy truck and an Okada rider on Sunday morning in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. Two others were also injured in the accident which occurred on Taiwo road, Ilorin. Eyewitness account said ...
MetroStar Nigeria:
The driver of a seven-seater Suzuki mini-bus known as Korope and a passenger were crushed to death on Friday night after a 40-ft container fell from a truck conveying carbonated drinks and landed on two vehicles on Lagos-Badagry Expressway inward Iyana ...
1
On the Ondo election -
The Point,
12 hours ago
2
I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain -
Sleek Gist,
12 hours ago
