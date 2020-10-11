Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EndSARS – I have always been fighting for Nigerians but not for political validation – Burna Boy finally reacts to #EndSARS protest
News photo Salone  - Burna Boy has finally reacted to the #EndSARS protest which he has been called out for by some social media users. The singer in his open letter stated that he decided to be silent for some time to gather his thoughts.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

#EndSARS: Singer Burna Boy mounts Billboards across Nigeria Information Nigeria:
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu (born 2 July 1991), known professionally as Burna Boy has mounted #EndSARS billboards across the country as part of his contribution to protest against police brutality, according to Vanguard. The singer has been criticized for ...
Burna Boy Faces Backlash After Joining #EndSARS Protests With Billboards Ono Bello:
Days after being bashed by Nigerians for staying silent on the ongoing #EndSARS protests, Burna Boy has finally chimed in and people are still not impressed.
“Even Jesus was crucified” – Burna Boy reacts after his song was rejected by #EndSARS protesters [Video] FL Vibe:
“Even Jesus was crucified” – Burna Boy reacts after his song was rejected by #EndSARS protesters Singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has reacted after his song was rejected by #EndSARS protesters, during a protest...
“Even Jesus was crucified” – Burna Boy reacts after his song was rejected by #EndSARS protesters Black Berry Babes:
Singer Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has reacted after his song was rejected by #EndSARS protesters, during a protest yesterday in Abuja.Recall that yesterday.
#EndSARS: Burna Boy Mounts Billboards Across Nigeria Gist Punch:
Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy has mounted #EndSARS billboards across the country to create awearness for the ongoing protests against the notorious police unit the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Igbere TV reports.The 29-year-old on Saturday broke ...
Burna Boy Finally Joins Protest, Mounts #EndSARS Billboards Across Nigeria [Photos] Lasgidi Reporters:
Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has officially joined the #EndSARS protest which seeks the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force. Lasgidi Reporters had reported that there is an ongoing #EndSARS protest ...


   More Picks
1 I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain - Sleek Gist, 4 hours ago
2 Queen Elizabeth II honours Nigerian cleric, Teleola Oganla, with British Empire Medal for service to community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 #EndSARS: Dear Nigerian Pastors, Your Allegiance Should Be With The People – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 #EndSARS protest: Give one instance where SARS came to rescue armed robbery victims - Falz asks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 “SARS at present has compromised the purpose of its existence” – Catholic Archbishop calls for #EndSARS - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
6 Chelsea Star, Tammy Abraham Joins #EndSARS Campaign - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
7 EndSARS – I have always been fighting for Nigerians but not for political validation – Burna Boy finally reacts to #EndSARS protest - Salone, 7 hours ago
8 Today's praises: Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the earth - Trezzy Helm, 13 hours ago
9 Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS - Olisa TV, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info