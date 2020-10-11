Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain
News photo Sleek Gist  - MEGHAN Markle says she was the “most trolled person in the world” last year in a new mental health podcast ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

"It was almost unsurvivable" Meghan Markle speaks about being the most trolled person in 2019 (video) Linda Ikeji Blog:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with 3 high school students for their "Teenage Therapy" podcast and Meghan spoke about being the most trolled person in the world in 2019. The podcast was to mark Saturday's World Mental Health Day. They ...


   More Picks
1 I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain - Sleek Gist, 4 hours ago
2 Queen Elizabeth II honours Nigerian cleric, Teleola Oganla, with British Empire Medal for service to community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 #EndSARS: Dear Nigerian Pastors, Your Allegiance Should Be With The People – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
4 #EndSARS protest: Give one instance where SARS came to rescue armed robbery victims - Falz asks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 “SARS at present has compromised the purpose of its existence” – Catholic Archbishop calls for #EndSARS - News Wire NGR, 12 hours ago
6 Chelsea Star, Tammy Abraham Joins #EndSARS Campaign - Naija Loaded, 12 hours ago
7 EndSARS – I have always been fighting for Nigerians but not for political validation – Burna Boy finally reacts to #EndSARS protest - Salone, 7 hours ago
8 Today's praises: Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the earth - Trezzy Helm, 13 hours ago
9 Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS - Olisa TV, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info