Login
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Vanguard News
3
The Nation
4
The Guardian
5
Channels Television
6
Sahara Reporters
7
This Day
8
The Cable
9
Daily Times
10
Leadership
11
Financial Watch
12
Nigerian Tribune
13
Daily Independent
14
Linda Ikeji Blog
15
Techpoint
News at a Glance
WizKid is leading mass protests against Nigerian police brutality in London
Studio CB55
- The #ENDSARS protests called for the dissolution of Nigeria’s notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Protests have been taking place in London today against Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The #ENDSARS protests featured a speech from ...
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Nigerian rapper Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, and several Nigerians have staged a protest against police brutality in London. The protest took place at the Nigeria High Commission, Thai Square on Sunday with the rapper urging ...
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Watch Full Video of Wizkid, Slimcase #EndSars Protest in London Wizkid and Slimcase has joined other Nigerian artistes in protesting against SARS operatives who has been disturbing youths all over the states.
The Info Stride:
Popular singer, Wizkid has come out to express satisfaction over the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. During his EndSARS protest in London, recall that Wizkid had said Nigerians should ignore anyone who says they do not have a voice.
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The American-Canadian rapper and music mogul Drake becomes the latest international celebrity to lend his to the #EndSARS campaign that is currently going on in Nigeria that has so far garnered global attention.
The Street Journal:
Nigerian rapper Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, and several Nigerians have staged a protest against police brutality in London. The protest took place at the Nigeria High Commission, Thai Square on Sunday with the rapper urging Nigerian ...
Nigeria Newspaper:
Canadian rapper, Drake joins the #EndSARS campaign
Within Nigeria:
Drake is the latest international celebrity to lend his voice to the #EndSARS campaign which has gained global attention.
Online Nigeria:
Wizkid in London Nigerians are euphoric after the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad was disbanded by the Inspector General of Police and popular singer, Wizkid is not an exception.
Reports Afrique:
Nigerians in London protested today against police brutality in Nigeria. Using the #EndSARS tag, that has now gone…
Naija on Point:
British-Nigerian actor and producer John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, popularly known as John Boyega and Nigerian singer, Wizkid led an #EndSarsProtest today in London. Recall that…
1st for Credible News:
Legendary Afrobeats, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun joined the ongoing #ENDSARS protest in London, United kingdom.
More Picks
1
On the Ondo election -
The Point,
12 hours ago
2
I am the most trolled person in the world, it was unsurvivable – Meghan Markle cries out, shares her pain -
Sleek Gist,
12 hours ago
