WizKid is leading mass protests against Nigerian police brutality in London
News photo Studio CB55  - The #ENDSARS protests called for the dissolution of Nigeria’s notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad. Protests have been taking place in London today against Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The #ENDSARS protests featured a speech from ...

11 hours ago
Channels Television:
﻿ Nigerian rapper Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, and several Nigerians have staged a protest against police brutality in London.  The protest took place at the Nigeria High Commission, Thai Square on Sunday with the rapper urging ...
Watch Full Video of Wizkid, Slimcase #EndSars Protest in London Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Watch Full Video of Wizkid, Slimcase #EndSars Protest in London Wizkid and Slimcase has joined other Nigerian artistes in protesting against SARS operatives who has been disturbing youths all over the states.
We’ve Achieved Our Goal To #EndSARS But This Is Just The Beginning – Wizkid The Info Stride:
Popular singer, Wizkid has come out to express satisfaction over the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad. During his EndSARS protest in London, recall that Wizkid had said Nigerians should ignore anyone who says they do not have a voice.
Rapper Drake Joins The #EndSARS Campaign KOKO TV Nigeria:
The American-Canadian rapper and music mogul Drake becomes the latest international celebrity to lend his to the #EndSARS campaign that is currently going on in Nigeria that has so far garnered global attention.
Wizkid, Other Nigerians Protest Police Brutality In London The Street Journal:
Nigerian rapper Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun better known as Wizkid, and several Nigerians have staged a protest against police brutality in London. The protest took place at the Nigeria High Commission, Thai Square on Sunday with the rapper urging Nigerian ...
Canadian rapper, Drake joins the #EndSARS campaign Nigeria Newspaper:
Canadian rapper, Drake joins the #EndSARS campaign
Canadian rapper, Drake joins the #EndSARS campaign Within Nigeria:
Drake is the latest international celebrity to lend his voice to the #EndSARS campaign which has gained global attention.
‘We Won!’ – Wizkid Seen Celebrating Disbandment Of SARS In London, Advises The Youth (Video) Online Nigeria:
Wizkid in London Nigerians are euphoric after the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad was disbanded by the Inspector General of Police and popular singer, Wizkid is not an exception.
Updates from #Endsars London Protest (Photos/Video) Reports Afrique:
Nigerians in London protested today against police brutality in Nigeria. Using the #EndSARS tag, that has now gone…
Video of #EndSARS protest in London led by Wizkid & John Boyega, British-Nigerian actor Naija on Point:
British-Nigerian actor and producer John Adedayo Bamidele Adegboyega, popularly known as John Boyega and Nigerian singer, Wizkid led an #EndSarsProtest today in London. Recall that…
Wizkid joins #EndSARS protest in London 1st for Credible News:
Legendary Afrobeats, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun joined the ongoing #ENDSARS protest in London, United kingdom.


