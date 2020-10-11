Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Have A Blast Daughter Of Mine – Mercy Johnson Says As She Celebrates Regina Daniels’ 20th Birthday
News photo Naija on Point  - ADVERTISEMENT Yesterday was the 20th birthday of billionaire wife and mother of one Regina Daniels and her ‘mother’ Mercy Johnson has taken to social media…

40 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

“My Princess” – Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday Information Nigeria:
Regina Daniels’ birthday was on Saturday, October 10, and her husband Ned Nwoko took to Instagram to celebrate her. He shared photos of Regina and wrote: “Happy birthday my princess. Your new age comes with more wisdom and unparalleled foresight.
Ned Nwoko Celebrates Regina Daniels On Her Birthday (Photo) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Ned Nwoko took to Instagram to celebrate his wife Regina Daniels, whose birthday was on Saturday, October 10. He shared photos of Regina and wrote: “Happy birthday my princess. Your new age comes with more wisdom and unparalleled foresight.
Check Out How Ned Nwoko Celebrated Regina Daniels’ 20th Birthday Digest Naija:
Nigerian billionaire businessman, lawyer and politician, Ned Nwoko penned down a heartfelt message to his 6th wife Regina Daniels who turned 20 on October 10, 2020.
“My Princess” Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels on her birthday Aderonke Bamidele Blog:
Regina Daniels' birthday was on Saturday, October 10


   More Picks
1 #EndSARS: Dear Nigerian Pastors, Your Allegiance Should Be With The People – Daddy Freeze - KOKO TV Nigeria, 7 hours ago
2 #EndSARS protest: Give one instance where SARS came to rescue armed robbery victims - Falz asks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Have A Blast Daughter Of Mine – Mercy Johnson Says As She Celebrates Regina Daniels’ 20th Birthday - Naija on Point, 40 mins ago
4 “SARS at present has compromised the purpose of its existence” – Catholic Archbishop calls for #EndSARS - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
5 Chelsea Star, Tammy Abraham Joins #EndSARS Campaign - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
6 Today's praises: Be exalted, O God, above the heavens; let your glory be over all the earth - Trezzy Helm, 11 hours ago
7 Buhari Attends Passing Out Parade Of NDA Cadet In Kaduna State - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
8 Reno Omokri gives Christians tips on how to tackle pastors who don’t support #EndSARS - Olisa TV, 11 hours ago
9 Nigeria's Coronavirus cases hit 60,000 with 111 new cases - Julia Blaise Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info