Login
Fresh News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“We want Sars” – Nigerian parents protest against disbandment of SARS (Video)
FL Vibe
- “We want Sars” – Nigerian parents protest against disbandment of SARS Following the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of police, some Nigerian parents have kicked against the decision. The parents who came out in...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is a victory for the Nigerian youths following nationwide protests against the squad.
The Cable:
Wizkid, an award-winning Nigerian singer, says disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) signals the dawn of a new Nigeria.
Vanguard News:
By Nwafor Sunday Inspector General of Police, Mohemmed Adamu, Sunday dissolved the activities and operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), following massive protests that rocked the nation.
The Dabigal Blog:
Following the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of police, Sunday October 11, some Nigerian parents have kicked against the decision.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog “We want Sars” – Nigerian parents protest against disbandment of SARS (Video) Following the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of police, Sunday October 11, some Nigerian parents have kicked against Read More >> “ ...
Correct Kid:
Following the disbandment of Sars by the Inspector General of police Earlier today,some groups of parents has taken to the street to protest against the disbandment. According to the viral video the parents were heard chanting we want Sars. Meanwhile, ...
Online Nigeria:
<!– Wizkid –> Wizkid By Muhaimin Olowoporoku Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun professionally called Wizkid has said that the disbandment of SARS is just the beginning as Nigerian youths have won the fight in ending SARS. The music star who led ...
Naija on Point:
ADVERTISEMENT Shortly after the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), some Nigerian parents have taken to the street protesting that the unit should be…
Kemi Filani Blog:
A video of some Nigerian parents protesting for the Federal Government to bring back SARS has surfaced on the internet.
National Daily:
Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun professionally called Wizkid has said that the disbandment of SARS is just the beginning as Nigerian youths have won the fight in ending SARS. The music star who led the #EndSars protest in Nigerian High ...
