“We want Sars” – Nigerian parents protest against disbandment of SARS (Video)
Following the disbandment of SARS by the Inspector General of police, some Nigerian parents have kicked against the decision. The parents who came out in...

8 hours ago
SARS Disbandment Is Victory For Nigerian Youths – Sanwo-Olu Channels Television:
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday said the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is a victory for the Nigerian youths following nationwide protests against the squad.
Wizkid: Disbandment of SARS the beginning of a new Nigeria The Cable:
Wizkid, an award-winning Nigerian singer, says disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) signals the dawn of a new Nigeria.
Disbandment of SARS: What IGP Adamu said Vanguard News:
By Nwafor Sunday Inspector General of Police, Mohemmed Adamu, Sunday dissolved the activities and operations of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), following massive protests that rocked the nation.
Following the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of police, Sunday October 11, some Nigerian parents have kicked against the decision.
Following the dissolution of SARS by the Inspector General of police, Sunday October 11, some Nigerian parents have kicked against the decision.
Following the disbandment of Sars by the Inspector General of police Earlier today,some groups of parents has taken to the street to protest against the disbandment. According to the viral video the parents were heard chanting we want Sars.
Wizkid declares what next after SARS disbandment Online Nigeria:
Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun professionally called Wizkid has said that the disbandment of SARS is just the beginning as Nigerian youths have won the fight in ending SARS.
Shortly after the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), some Nigerian parents have taken to the street protesting that the unit should be…
A video of some Nigerian parents protesting for the Federal Government to bring back SARS has surfaced on the internet.
Disbandment of SARS just the beginning, says Wizkid National Daily:
Popular Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun professionally called Wizkid has said that the disbandment of SARS is just the beginning as Nigerian youths have won the fight in ending SARS. The music star who led the #EndSars protest in Nigerian High ...


