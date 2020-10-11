Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UPDATED: Gunmen kill many, injure others in Kaduna villages
News photo Vanguard News  - …killers flee from superior fire power – Govt …Condoled people of Kadai, Kidandan By Ibrahim HassanWuyo Many people were confirmed dead and others injured following an attack by unknown gunmen at Kidandan and Kadai village in Giwa Local Government Area ...

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Kaduna urges calm as gunmen kill village head, 12 others The Punch:
Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna Some bandits have attacked two villages at Kidandan and Kadai, all in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 12 people and injuring scores. The attacks, it ...
Gunmen kill village head in Kaduna Blueprint:
Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed the Village Head of Runji in Auchan Ward, Ikara Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state, Alhaji Musa Abubakar.The Village Head was shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, when the gunmen broke ...
VILLAGE HEAD, 12 OTHERS KILLED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS IN KADUNA Abuja Reporters:
By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna Gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising Birnin-Gwari and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna have killed reportedly no fewer than 12 persons and injured eight others in two villages of Giwa. The Nation gathered the ...
Village head shot dead as gunmen attack Kaduna community Nesco Media:
Gunmen have killed Alhaji Musa Abubakar, the village head of Runji in Auchan Ward, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state.
Gunmen Kill 12, Injure Seven In Kaduna Village The Tide:
Twelve people were confirmed dead and seven injured following an attack by unknown gunmen at Kidandan and Kadai village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to survivors, the attackers came in numbers wielding dangerous weapons and ...


