News at a Glance
UPDATED: Gunmen kill many, injure others in Kaduna villages
Vanguard News
- …killers flee from superior fire power – Govt …Condoled people of Kadai, Kidandan By Ibrahim HassanWuyo Many people were confirmed dead and others injured following an attack by unknown gunmen at Kidandan and Kadai village in Giwa Local Government Area ...
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna Some bandits have attacked two villages at Kidandan and Kadai, all in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing 12 people and injuring scores. The attacks, it ...
Blueprint:
Gunmen suspected to be hired assassins have killed the Village Head of Runji in Auchan Ward, Ikara Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state, Alhaji Musa Abubakar.The Village Head was shot to death in the early hours of Sunday, when the gunmen broke ...
Abuja Reporters:
By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna Gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising Birnin-Gwari and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna have killed reportedly no fewer than 12 persons and injured eight others in two villages of Giwa. The Nation gathered the ...
Nesco Media:
Gunmen have killed Alhaji Musa Abubakar, the village head of Runji in Auchan Ward, Ikara Local Government Area of Kaduna state.
The Tide:
Twelve people were confirmed dead and seven injured following an attack by unknown gunmen at Kidandan and Kadai village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. According to survivors, the attackers came in numbers wielding dangerous weapons and ...
