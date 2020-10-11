Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Govt to fight hate speech with N336 million in 2021
News photo Dee Reporters  - The federal government has budgeted N336m to fight hate speech and fake news which many critics say is an attempt to stifle free speech.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%


