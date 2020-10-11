Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo election: Amaechi reacts to Akeredolu’s reelection, tells gov what to do next
News photo Daily Post  - Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, has reacted to the reelection of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. Amaechi said Akeredolu should ensure quality leadership in the next four years.

7 hours ago
Akure, the Ondo State capital, and some other parts of the state were yesterday thrown in wild jubilation following the re-election of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as governor of the state.


